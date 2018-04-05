FHP: Man, 33, fatally hit by vehicle while waiting at Orlando bus stop

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is dead Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle while waiting at an Orange County bus stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Juan Santos, of Orlando, was waiting at the bus stop on the west side of Orange Blossom Trail near Whisper Lakes Boulevard around 9:25 a.m. when a 38-year-old man driving south in a Honda CRV lost control and veered off the road.

The man's Honda then struck Santos and the bus stop before continuing on and hitting a fire hydrant, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the vehicle eventually flipped and the man's 24-year-old passenger was thrown from it.

The man and his passenger were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center for their injuries, according to the report.

Santos died at the scene of the crash, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated and charges against the driver are pending.

