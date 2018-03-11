FHP: 57-year-old man hit by two vehicles in Cocoa dies

COCOA, Fla. - A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cocoa early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a report, a 35-year-old Cocoa man was driving a 2005 Chevy Malibu north on U.S. 1 near Broadway Boulevard when he struck Daniel Wheeler, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. The man said that he saw someone in the roadway just before the crash and that they were "not standing," the report said.

A second vehicle, which was traveling north on U.S. 1, also struck Wheeler while he was still in the roadway and left the scene, FHP said.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Wheeler was pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner, according to Florida Today.

Investigators are looking for the driver of the second vehicle, but no further information was available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.