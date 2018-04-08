FHP: Man fatally struck by Jeep while crossing Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 37-year-old man was killed early Sunday while crossing an Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, who has not been identified, was crossing from the west side of Orange Blossom Trail to the east near Jordan Avenue around 2 a.m. when he walked directly in front of a northbound Jeep Cherokee.

The man was not at an intersection and was not using a crosswalk when the crash took place, according to the Highway Patrol.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.