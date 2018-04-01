FHP: Mount Dora motorcyclist dies after being jammed between two vehicles

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Mount Dora motorcyclist was killed early Sunday after getting jammed between two vehicles in a Lake County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 33-year-old man was driving a Ford Fiesta west on State Road 46 just after midnight when he stopped for a red light at State Road 453.

Jasson Sasser, 37, was riding his motorcycle behind the Fiesta and was slowing down to stop behind it when a woman driving a Ford SUV failed to stop and hit his motorcycle from behind, according to the crash report. Sasser's motorcycle was then pushed into the back of the Fiesta in front of him, the report said.

The 24-year-old Sorrento woman and Sasser were both taken to Florida Hospital Waterman to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said. Sasser later died at the hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the Fiesta also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers said.

