FHP: Orlando man, 25, dies after veering off exit ramp, hitting tree

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Orlando man died early Sunday in an Osceola County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was driving a Toyota Scion west on I-4 around 3:27 a.m. when he tried to exit onto State Road 429.

While on the ramp, he lost control of the Scion and veered off the roadway, slamming into a tree, according to the crash report. Troopers said he died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

