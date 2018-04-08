FHP: Portion of Colonial Drive shut down after pedestrian dies in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County road was partially closed Sunday morning following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash, which involved one other vehicle, took place on Colonial Drive near Manor Drive around 10 a.m.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they later died, according to the Highway Patrol.

It was not immediately known whether the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash or whether the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

Westbound lanes of Colonial Drive were still closed as of 11:20 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.

No other details were immediately released.

