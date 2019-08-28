Traffic

FHP trooper injured in crash on SR 417

Toyota Camry drove across median, hit patrol car, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 417, according to officials with the FHP.

Troopers said the FHP patrol car was struck when the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the median on SR 417 near Moss Park Road.

More News Headlines

After the crash all northbound lanes were exiting at Dowden Road.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.