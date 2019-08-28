FHP trooper injured in crash on SR 417

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 417, according to officials with the FHP.

Troopers said the FHP patrol car was struck when the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the median on SR 417 near Moss Park Road.

After the crash all northbound lanes were exiting at Dowden Road.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

