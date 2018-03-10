FHP: Woman, 56, thrown from vehicle in Marion County crash dies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One woman was killed and another was injured in a crash Friday evening in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Omesha Burton, 21, of Ocala, was driving north using the inside lane of US-41, just south of Southwest 93rd Lane, around 6:50 p.m. while Gerhea Saless Tabares, 56, of Dunnellon, was driving south in the outside lane, according to the crash report.

Tabares lost control of her vehicle and drove east across the inside southbound lane and crossed a center median before entering a northbound travel lane and hitting the front left side of Burton's vehicle, the report said.

Troopers said the collision caused Tabares to be thrown from her vehicle as it flipped onto its passenger side before eventually coming to a rest on the shoulder of northbound US-41. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Burton's vehicle also flipped off the road and onto the right shoulder, according to the report.

Both drivers were taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where Tabares was later pronounced dead, troopers said. Burton was treated for serious injuries, according to the report.

Troopers said it was not immediately clear why Tabares lost control of the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

