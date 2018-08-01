Fiery big rig crash kills driver, closes I-75 exit ramp in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close an I-75 exit ramp in Marion County.

The crash was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound I-75 ramp at mile marker 358.

The FHP said a semi hauling a trailer was traveling south on I-75 and the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The driver overcorrected and the big rig overturned, blocking the exit ramp leading to County Road 326, troopers said.

The semi caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, the FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The southbound exit ramp is completely shut down," the FHP said. "Motorists should use an alternate route until the investigation is complete."

For an alternate route to County Road 326 (exit 358), drivers can continue southbound on I-75 and take exit 354 (US 27), where they can get on I-75 northbound and exit onto County Road 326.

