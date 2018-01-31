Fatal crash on I-95 stalls traffic in south Brevard, north Indian River

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -

One person is dead in a three-car crash in southern Brevard County that forced authorities in two counties to block both directions of Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said the crash happened on northbound I-95 south of Micco Road about 3:35 p.m., according to News 6 partner Florida Today

One of the vehicles involved caught fire in the median.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Fellsmere police blocked northbound traffic at the County Road 512 interchange. Similarly, Palm Bay police were blocking southbound traffic at the Malabar Road interchange.

This story will be updated.

