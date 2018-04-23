Vehicle erupts in flames during fatal Pine Hills crash

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A fatal crash is under investigation in Pine Hills.

The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. Monday on Silver Star Road at Coast Line Drive near Pine Hills Road.

Details about the crash have not been released, but cellphone video (watch above) shows a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Eastbound lanes of Silver Star Road were closed in the area, but one lane later reopened.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

BREAKING: FHP on scene of a fatal crash. Appears three cars involved on Silver Star Road. Troopers have EB lanes near Coast Line Dr shutdown. WB lanes are open to drivers. @news6wkmg @TrooperSteve_ pic.twitter.com/47CStxG0On — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 23, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.