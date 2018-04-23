Traffic

Vehicle erupts in flames during fatal Pine Hills crash

Troopers investigate wreck on Silver Star Road

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A fatal crash is under investigation in Pine Hills.

The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. Monday on Silver Star Road at Coast Line Drive near Pine Hills Road.

Details about the crash have not been released, but cellphone video (watch above) shows a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Eastbound lanes of Silver Star Road were closed in the area, but one lane later reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

