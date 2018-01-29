Find out what it means for Florida to be a 'no-fault' state

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’re a Florida driver, the chances that you have heard people say "Florida is a no fault state" are pretty likely. But what is the likelihood that you actually know what that law means?



The law has nothing to do with determining who's at fault in a crash and everything to do with why we have certain insurance coverages.

Mainly, the law was designed to limit litigation after crashes involving injuries.

"In my opinion, I think we could have chosen a different name for this law, but I’m just the expert helping you out," News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steve Montiero said. "In Florida, there are several laws that do come together that result in the Florida no-fault law."'

The law is about minimum requirements for insurance and nothing to do with who really caused the crash.

For questions on how this law specifically affects you, reach out to your licensed insurance agent.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.