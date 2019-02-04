TRAFFIC ALERT: Dunlawton Bridge reopens after fire

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A fire prompted officials to close the Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange temporarily Monday.

The fire was reported at 11 a.m. Monday after vacuum hoses used during construction caught fire, Port Orange Fire Chief Ken Fustin said.

"It was an accident related to a bridge rehabilitation going on the bottom side of the Dunlawton Bridge. Some of the vacuum hoses that are drawing dust and particles that they sandblast off the bridge started to catch fire," Fustin said.

All the hoses for the vacuum system were on an elaborate scaffolding system that's under the bridge, Fustin said. It's unclear how many hoses caught fire.

Firefighters had to rappel about 80 feet over the side of the bridge to extinguish the blaze.

Engineers evaluated the bridge and it was back open to traffic in both directions by 2 p.m., officials with the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.