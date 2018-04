ORLANDO, Fla. - Several people are recovering from injuries after a pickup truck slammed into a Lynx bus Tuesday night.

The crash happened on West Michigan Street near Orange Blossom Trail.

Firefighters said five people were hurt, including one patient who had to be taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No other details have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

