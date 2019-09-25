Florida man killed after wheel falls off car on I-95

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 57-year-old Palm Coast man was killed early Wednesday when one of his wheels became detached from his car, which overturned several times on I-95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 5:35 a.m. on I-95 north in Volusia County.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the man was driving a 2007 Nissan on I-95 north when the right rear wheel came off, causing him to lose control of the car, which overturned multiple times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, the FHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.