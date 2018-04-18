Florida school bus overturns in crash with semi; 6 students injured

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Six high school students were injured Wednesday morning when a school bus overturned during a collision with a semi in Brooksville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. near State Road 50 and Interstate 75.

The FHP said Alexander Segovia, 33, of Ocala, was driving a tractor-trailer carrying toilet paper and failed to fully stop at a red light. The semi struck the bus, which overturned, troopers said.

Six of the 18 Hernando High School students aboard the bus suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

Neither driver was hurt, troopers said.

Segovia was cited for violation of a traffic signal.

