Fuel tanker flips, shuts down I-95 in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A fuel tanker has flipped on its side in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Fiske Boulevard interchange. All lanes in the area have been shut down.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m., according to News 6 partner Florida Today. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were on site after reports of a small grass fire near the crash site. The 6,000-gallon tanker - believed to be hauling a non-combustible bio fuel - was resting on its side, according to reports.

Traffic was being diverted off of the interstate at State Road 520. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were conducting an investigation into the crash.

Traffic remains at a standstill.

