Gainesville woman killed in I-75 crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Gainesville woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:40 a.m. on I-75 south at State Road 326.

According to the FHP, the woman, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2000 Nissan Armada when it struck another vehicle.

The woman was ejected from her Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

A passenger in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Neither woman was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.

