Girl, 14, impaled by fence while driving in Marion County, FHP says

REDDICK, Fla. - A 14-year-old driver was impaled by a wooden fence early Tuesday in Marion County after she lost control of the car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the Ocala girl was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical condition after the crash, which was reported at 4:55 a.m. on County Road 329 at NW 125 Sreet Road near Reddick.

The FHP said the girl was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata east on County Road 329 when she failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a traffic sign reflector.

The car then struck a fence, part of which went through the windshield and impaled her, the FHP said.

The girl was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

