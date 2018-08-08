Here's what drivers need to make sure they're never stranded with a flat tire

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are a lot of extras in a modern-day car that we can do without, but the tires are definitely not one of them, at least not for now.

With the Ride Along with Trooper Steve submissions constantly coming in, I figured one issue or problem that we may all come across at some point is a flat tire. Having the right tools and knowing what to do are going to be key.

When was the last time you actually checked your spare tire? When was the last time you opened up your trunk and lifted that flap just to see if you had the right equipment?

This is all key to being able to keep traveling on your way. Most vehicles are equipped with some type of floor jack that will raise your vehicle. The one that comes with your vehicle may not always be the easiest to use, but it will get the job done.

I’ve personally gone to the local department store and purchased a 2-ton floor jack at a pretty low cost that can easily be kept in your trunk. These types of floor jacks are easily used by people of all ages and physical capabilities.

If you get a flat tire, please do your absolute best to find a safe location in which to change it.

Your vehicle is going to be disabled. You'll need a fairly controlled environment in which to move around. I recommend having some type of bright reflective vest and/or reflective triangle to warn other vehicles that you are on the side of the road and disabled. Also, activating your vehicle's hazard lights will be very helpful.

Now that you’re on the side of the road, place your vehicle's emergency brake on. This will help prevent your vehicle from rolling while you’re changing the tire.

Loosen the bolts on the tire prior to raising the vehicle. If you raise the vehicle first, removing the bolts might be very difficult, because you’ll be spinning the tire and achieving nothing.

After you've loosened the bolts, go ahead and raise the vehicle. Be sure to place the jack in a position to so it meets the frame of the vehicle. On the rear tires, a good place is right in front of the tire. For the front tires, to the rear of the tire will work.

With the emergency brake on, you can go ahead and begin.

Whether using the jack that came with the car or one you purchased, be sure you read the equipment's instructions prior to use.

After you have fully raised the vehicle, make sure that you’ve raised it enough so you can remove the flat tire and replace it with the spare tire.

Keep in mind that the spare tire will be full and possibly larger than the flat tire. You need space.

When securing the spare tire onto the vehicle, manually tighten the bolts back to the tire in a crossing, starlike motion. Doing this places the spare tire back onto the vehicle evenly. Once the bolts are on snugly, you can slowly lower the vehicle back to the ground. Once it is on the ground, you can use the tools to finish tightening the bolts.

You may be tired but you now have a spare tire on your car.

Be sure to pick up all your equipment and don’t leave anything behind. For most spare tires, it's recommended not to exceed 50 mph until you've replaced the spare with a regular tire.

