‘High-profile' boxer injured in Ferrari crash in Dallas, police say

DALLAS - A "high-profile" man driving a Ferrari was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Thursday near downtown Dallas, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Riverfront Boulevard near Interstate 30.

The victim, identified as boxer Errol Spence Jr. 29, was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. He's expected to survive, according to police.

Spence is 26-0 and holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.