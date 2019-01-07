I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive finally opens

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Interstate 4 overpass over Colonial Drive opened Monday, after nearly a year of delays.

The bridge will allow for traffic to merge onto eastbound I-4 from Garland Avenue at Amelia Street.

In 2018, officials said they found cracks in one of the bridge's supporting beams, which caused the opening to be delayed from its projected date of February or March 2018 so inspectors could determine what caused the cracks and how to fix them.

FDOT officials said additional testing on the bridge was completed, paving the way for the structure to be opened to traffic.

Officials have not said what caused the cracks.

Now that the bridge is open, crews will be able to continue other work in downtown Orlando, including building new eastbound lanes for the I-4 Ultimate mainline and demolishing the old on-ramp at Amelia Street.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious and vigilant in construction zones or when traffic changes and to visit www.I4Ultimate.com for the latest on the project.

