I-4 closed in Deltona after motorcyclist run over, killed

A motorcyclist is killed on I-4 east in Deltona.

DELTONA, Fla. - A 21-year-old DeLand man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:20 a.m. on I-4 east in Deltona.

According to troopers, the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle east on I-4 when he struck a Chevrolet SUV that was traveling in front of him.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and run over by two other vehicles, the FHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

I-4 east is closed in the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

