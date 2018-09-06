FHP: Motorcyclist killed on I-4 in Deltona was run over by 7 vehicles

A motorcyclist is killed on I-4 east in Deltona.

DELTONA, Fla. - A 21-year-old DeLand man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Van Hicks died in the crash, which was reported at 12:20 a.m. on I-4 east in Deltona.

According to troopers, Hicks was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle east on I-4 when he struck a Chevrolet SUV that was traveling in front of him.

Hicks was ejected from his bike and run over by seven vehicles, the FHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

I-4 east was closed in the area for about seven hours as the FHP conducted an investigation.

The FHP initially said Hicks was run over by two vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

