Crashes cause major backups on I-4 near Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Two nearby crashes, one in each direction, caused major backups early Friday on Interstate 4 near Maitland.

The first crash happened on I-4 east near Maitland Boulevard. Video from traffic cameras showed authorities looking at a black pickup truck that crashed into a concrete barrier. It's not known if any other vehicles were involved.

Eastbound lanes were backed up past the Fairbanks Curve.

A short time later, a crash occurred in the same area on I-4 west. Video showed a white car wrecked in the left lane of the interstate.

The crashes were cleared around 8 a.m. and traffic was flowing smoothly through the area.

