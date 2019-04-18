I-4 exit ramps to South Street, SR 408 merge for construction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the most heavily congested exits on Interstate 4 is seeing an influx of thousands of drivers due to the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Starting Thursday, the eastbound exit to South Street was temporarily combined with the exit ramp to State Road 408.

"We have about 12,000 drivers a day that use that South Street ramp. Now, we're adding that to an already busy, congested 408 ramp," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said.

The exit ramp consists of two lanes, with the right lane continuing to South Street and the left lane heading toward SR 408.

According to project leaders, the new ramp configuration will be in place for about 18 months to give construction crews space to demolish the old bridge over Division Avenue.

For drivers who typically use the South Street ramp, the exit is now about one-quarter mile earlier.

"The next opportunity to exit eastbound I-4, if you miss this new combined exit, is going to be that new ramp onto Colonial Drive that we opened up two weeks ago," Parks said.

UPDATE: The relocation of the EB I-4 exit ramp to South St. has been postponed to Thursday, April 18. pic.twitter.com/pmJrG6skyC — I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) April 16, 2019

Florida Department of Transportation officials said it has posted signs about the new configuration.

"It's really going to require a lot of patience on drivers' part to know they're going to be siting in a little bit of traffic for a while," Parks said.

