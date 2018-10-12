I-4 ramp shift changes route for Orlando drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new westbound I-4 entrance ramp is scheduled to open Monday off Colonial Drive.

The entrance ramp for westbound Colonial Drive will move to the southeast corner of Colonial Drive and Hughey Avenue, meaning drivers will have to be in the left lane to pass through a traffic signal and turn left onto Hughey Avenue.

The lane will diverge and drivers will have to decide between going westbound on I-4 or continue driving down Hughey Avenue.

The current Colonial Drive entrance loop ramp will close.

The new ramp will only be accessed by westbound Colonial Drive traffic.

This change is part of the $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project that is revamping 21 miles of I-4 from Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434 in Longwood.

