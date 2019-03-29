I-95 north shut down after truck crashes into SR 528 overpass

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been shut down near State Road 528 after a crash just before 9 a.m. Friday.

A tractor-trailer struck the base of the S.R. 528 overpass at the interchange, causing damage to the bridge and affecting traffic on both highways, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Motorists in the area should seek alternate routes as the wreck is being cleared and the bridge is being inspected.

All westbound lanes of S.R. 528 have reopened and one eastbound lane remains open. All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed. Southbound lanes are not affected, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Highway Patrol may shut down southbound traffic while the wreck is being cleared.

(Credit: FHP)

