Information sought after man struck, killed in Lady Lake hit-and-run

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A 28-year-old man walking on the shoulder of a Lake County road was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Lady Lake police said Wilton Matthew died in the crash, which was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 27/441 near the intersection of West Lakeview Street.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that Matthew, of Fruitland Park, was walking on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27/441 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Matthew was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Details about the vehicle are not known.

Anyone with any information about the fatal crash is asked to call the Lady Lake Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

