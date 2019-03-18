Is it OK to pass a police car?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Susan, of Apopka, asked, "Am I allowed to pass a marked police car?"

Trooper Steve said he could totally understand the thought of not being able to pass a police car on the road.

"But if that vehicle is traveling under the posted speed limit, why wouldn’t you be able to pass the patrol car?" Trooper Steve asked. "I’m not saying this is the brightest idea, however, I am saying it's OK to do it -- if done legally."

Trooper Steve said drivers who pass a police car draw attention, so they need to make sure they are not traveling above the speed limit or have anything else wrong with their car.

"There were plenty of times I was passed on the interstate and was traveling just below the speed limit," he said. "Did I pull that driver over? No."

On the other hand, Trooper Steve said, there were dozens of times he was out on the road and a distracted driver had no clue he was there as the car zoomed right by him at well above the speed limit.

"They were basically screaming, 'Pull me over,'" Trooper Steve said.

In short, if you're following the rules of the road, you'll be OK.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.