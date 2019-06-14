Italian motorcyclists run over, killed by semi on I-75 in Florida

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCALA, Fla. - Two men from Italy crashed their motorcycles on a Florida highway and were fatally run over by a semitrailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Bruno Dicosimo and Francesco Vitagliano crashed their bikes Thursday morning on Interstate 75 near Ocala.

The FHP said Dicosimo and Vitagliano, both of Torino, Italy, were traveling north on the highway when they tried to slow for traffic. Dicosimo lost control, causing his motorcycle to go down. Troopers said Vitagliano also lost control and went down while trying to avoid Dicosimo.

Both men slid away from their motorcycles and were run over by the semi, which was then clipped by an SUV, according to the FHP.

No injuries were reported to the drivers of the semi or SUV.

No charges have been reported for the crash.

