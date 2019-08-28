Jeep crashes into Deltona home

DELTONA, Fla. - A Jeep SUV crashed into a home early Wednesday in Volusia County, deputies said.

No one was injured in the wreck, which occurred in the 1800 block of Fountainhead Drive in Deltona.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted the Jeep traveling closely behind a Nissan, so he attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The deputy said the Jeep sped up and drove around the Nissan before he lost sight of the vehicle.

The deputy then observed the Jeep, which had crashed into the front of the home, officials said.

A man living in the home said he and his family were not injured but he wanted to press charges.

Deputies said Juluis Davis admitted to driving the Jeep and crashing into the home.

A woman at the scene identified herself as Davis' girlfriend and said they had gotten into an argument and he began following her at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

She said she heard Davis crash into the home and saw him running toward her, saying he needed help, according to officials.

They walked back to the crash scene and cooperated with the deputy, officials said.

Davis was arrested on charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was also cited for following too closely.

Davis complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital, where he was cleared, officials said. He was then taken to jail.

