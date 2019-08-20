Jeep rolls over in Ocala crash

OCALA, Fla. - A Jeep rolled over Tuesday morning after it was involved in a crash, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of SE Fort King Street and SE 36th Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they said a white Jeep was resting on its side in the grass and an orange Kia was in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His or her injuries are unknown. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Crews from the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue assisted in the crash response.

