Kaley Street reopens after car strikes pedestrian

Crash reported near I-4

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian-involved crash prompted officials to close Kaley Street in Orlando.

The crash was reported Thursday morning near Interstate 4.

Kaley Street, which turns into Kaley Avenue, was closed in both directions from I-4 to Division Avenue. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Details about the crash, including the victim's condition, have not been released.

