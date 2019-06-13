Kaley Street reopens after car strikes pedestrian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian-involved crash prompted officials to close Kaley Street in Orlando.

The crash was reported Thursday morning near Interstate 4.

Kaley Street, which turns into Kaley Avenue, was closed in both directions from I-4 to Division Avenue. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Details about the crash, including the victim's condition, have not been released.

This #crash will cause some issues for your #morning routine.



Kaley Ave is SHUTDOWN from I-4 to Division Ave

Alt: Michigan Ave as your east and west route this morning. #orlando #orange #traffic #morning pic.twitter.com/uKcvkAWte2 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) June 13, 2019

