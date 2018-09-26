Kissimmee woman, 24, killed when vehicle strikes tree

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed early Wednesday when her vehicle struck a tree in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:16 a.m. on U.S. 192 near Four Winds Boulevard.

The FHP said the woman, whose name has not been released, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on U.S. 192 when she drifted onto the south shoulder and struck a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

