Lake deputy injured when marked SUV overturns, hits 2 trees, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County sheriff's deputy driving a marked patrol cruiser was injured early Thursday when his car struck two trees and overturned in a single-vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Deputy Darryl Pitcher Jr., 45, of Tavares, suffered minor injuries in the crash, which was reported at 5:10 a.m. on Dewey Robbins Road at U.S. Highway 27.

The FHP said Pitcher was driving a 2017 Ford SUV west on Dewey Robbins Road when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The SUV struck a tree, overturned and hit another tree, troopers said.

Pitcher, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.