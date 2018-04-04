Leesburg man killed in head-on crash by wrong-way driver, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 68-year-old Leesburg man was killed early Wednesday when his car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Richard Dale Neely died in the crash, which was reported at 12:24 a.m. on County Road 470 and NE 32nd Street.

The FHP said Robert Jason Headley, 37, of Ocala, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west in the eastbound lanes of CR 470 when he struck Neely's 2014 Ford Fiesta.

Neely's car went off the road and collided with a fence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Headley suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, troopers said.

It's not known why Headley was traveling in the wrong lane or if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the FHP.

Charges are pending against Headley, the FHP said.

