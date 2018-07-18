LIVE LOOK: 4-vehicle crash closes I-4 West in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A four-vehicle crash stopped traffic on I-4 Wednesday morning in Volusia County.

All westbound lanes were shut down near Saxon Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. after the crash left at least one child injured and an adult trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cameras showed heavy backups and a helicopter at the scene of the crash.

It's unclear whether anyone else involved in the crash was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

