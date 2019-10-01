WATCH LIVE: Lynx bus overturns on I-4 near OBT, 9 injured

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lynx commuter bus overturned Tuesday on I-4 at Orange Blossom Trail with passengers on board, according to Department of Transportation highway cameras.

The bus overturned around 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes. All westbound lanes are blocked.

Orlando Fire Department officials said nine patients were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sky 6 aerial video, people could be seen sitting and standing on the side of I-4 near the crash site.

Hazmat crews were called to the area to clean an oil leak, fire officials tweeted.

