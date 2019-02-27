Man, 20, killed after striking road sign on SR 417 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old Orlando man was killed Wednesday morning after he struck a road sign on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the passenger, a 19-year-old Connecticut woman, was critically injured in the wreck, which was reported at 3:35 a.m on northbound S.R. 417 near University Boulevard.

According to the FHP, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound the toll road in the left lane. A witness reported the Altima passed them at a high speed before the driver lost control of his car, left the roadway and traveled onto the east shoulder, where the car struck a pole attached to a road sign, the FHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.



