Man, 20, partially ejected, killed in Osceola County crash, FHP says

POINCIANA, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was partially ejected and killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:30 a.m. on South Poinciana Boulevard.

According to the FHP, Moses Rodriguez was driving a 2007 Ford Focus south on Poinciana Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and overturned multiple times.

Rodriguez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, the FHP said.

Troopers said anyone who witnessed the crash should call 407-737-2213.

