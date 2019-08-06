Man, 21, killed while making U-turn in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Titusville, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Park Avenue.

Titusville police said a preliminary investigation showed that the victim was driving a white 2015 Honda Civic north on South Street, made a shallow U-turn at Park Avenue, reentered South Street and was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound maroon 2017 Honda Accord driven by Antonio Keith Cohen, 32, of Melbourne.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was a passenger in the Honda Civic was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

