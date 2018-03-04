Man, 27, killed in Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday night in an Orlando crash and two other people were injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, identified as Kelvin Ortega, of Orlando, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east in the left lane of Wetherbee Road at 9:05 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto Bohannon Boulevard and drove into the path of a westbound Toyota Camry.

The front of the Camry hit the right side of Ortega's Jetta, according to the crash report.

Ortega died at the scene, troopers said.

The 21-year-old driver of the Camry and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, the report said.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

