Man, 44, dies after vehicle flips in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was killed in a Volusia County crash early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Isaac Senez, of Lake Helen, was driving a BMW X4 east on State Road 44 near Sonny Opal Lane around 12:15 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in his path.

Senez lost control of the vehicle and it began rotating before it slid off the roadway, according to the crash report.

The vehicle flipped onto a grassy shoulder and Senez was ejected from it, the Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

