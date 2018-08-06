Man, 67, struck, killed in Marion County hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 67-year-old Ocala man was struck and killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. on NW 110th Avenue in Ocala.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was pushing his bike across the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The vehicle, possibly a blue pickup truck that is now missing a headlight, fled the scene, the FHP said.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

