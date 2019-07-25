Man, 70, hit, killed while walking across I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old Sanford man was struck and killed early Thursday while walking across Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:35 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 46.

The FHP said the man was walking across I-4 for an unknown reason when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota four-door driven by a 37-year-old Orlando man.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

