Man, 70, killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old Silver Springs man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 3:45 p.m. on State Road 40 near SE 189th Avenue.

According to the FHP, the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2000 Saturn when he slowed or stopped at the intersection.

A 2008 Cadillac SRX driven by Bambilynn Kathleen Stewart, 56, of Silver Springs, crashed into the back of the Saturn, pushing it into traffic, the FHP said.

A big rig struck the Saturn, which came to a stop on the shoulder of the road, troopers said.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he died, the FHP said.

The other drivers were not seriously injured, according to the FHP.

Charges are pending against Stewart.

