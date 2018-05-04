Man, 85, woman, 80, killed in crash on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 85-year-old Central Florida man and an 80-year-old woman were killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:05 a.m. on I-4 east near Daytona Beach.

The FHP said the Avon Park man was driving a 2003 four-door Ford sedan when he failed to stay in the lane and struck a construction barrel. The car then sideswiped a guardrail, left the road and struck a concrete pillar, troopers said.

The man, whose name has not been released, and his passenger, a North Carolina woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Both were wearing seat belts, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

