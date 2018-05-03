Man crashes into Melbourne home after chase, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A brief police chase down Lipscomb Street in Melbourne on Wednesday night resulted in charges for a Melbourne man who police said crashed a stolen pickup into a home on Juniper Lane.

Melbourne police attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on a white Ford F150 they said was recently stolen out of Palm Bay. The driver of the truck, later identified as 46-year-old Jerrell Brown Jr., didn't stop, and fled south on Lipscomb Street, police said in a news release.

A tire-deflating device was deployed at Lipscomb and University Boulevard, but the truck didn't slow down, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Brown continued driving south before attempting to make a right turn on Juniper Lane, according to police. The man lost control of the vehicle, and struck a house at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Brown exited the truck, and attempted to flee on foot, police said. He was apprehended by police shortly after.

Two occupants in the home at the time of the crash were uninjured, but were relocated due to structural damage to their home, according to police.

Brown was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

