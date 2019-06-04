Man, 74, dies in crash into Longwood store

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 74-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into a Longwood store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the crash happened at 7:12 p.m. Monday at the The Glass Depot on State Road 434.

FHP officials said preliminary information shows Norme Torres may have suffered a medical issue before crashing into the building.

Torres was taken to South Semnole Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

